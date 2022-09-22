COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Richland Co. couple after the death of a 4-month-old.

Deputies responded to a local hospital on September 6 after staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been taken to the hospital and was unresponsive. According to the deputies, the baby had bruises on its back, arms, legs, and ears.

The child was placed on life support and was pronounced dead on September 8.

The mother, Cassandra Clautu, 27, was arrested on September 16 after deputies learned that the baby had sustained injuries during the days before being taken to the hospital. Clautu allegedly did not seek medical treatment for the baby. She has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to deputies, the boyfriend, Philip Coker, 35, was watching the baby and allegedly woke up to find the baby unresponsive and called EMS on September 6.

Coker was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Clautu and Coker were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.