Richland School District 2 files petition to temporarily block mask mandate ban

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Richland School District Two has filed a petition asking the state Supreme Court to block Proviso 1.108 (Mask Mandate Prohibition) until a final order is issued concerning the constitutionality of the proviso.

The motion requests the South Carolina Supreme Court to issue a temporary injunction to Respondents named in the motion directing them not to enforce the challenged portions of the Appropriations Act of 2021-22 until a final order is issued concerning the constitutionality of the mask mandate prohibition.