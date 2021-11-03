Rickenman, Devine appear headed for Columbia mayor runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two current Columbia City Council members appear headed to a runoff to decide who is the next mayor of South Carolina’s capital city.

Daniel Rickenman had about 44% of Tuesday’s vote in the race for Columbia’s mayor. He needed over 50% to avoid a runoff in two weeks.

The other position in the runoff appeared to go to Tameika Isaac Devine with just under 30% of the vote.

Attorney Sam Johnson, who got the endorsement of current Mayor Steve Benjamin, was in third with just under 25% of the vote.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune each won a second term leading their cities Tuesday.

City Councilman Jerome Rice won the open seat for mayor in Spartanburg.

