Rickenmann wins runoff to become next mayor of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Daniel Rickenmann, a longtime city council member backed by Republicans, has been chosen as the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city, a victory that came despite heavy-hitting Democratic endorsements for his opponent.

Tameika Isaac Devine and Rickenmann were the top vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election, although neither netted the majority needed to win it outright.

Columbia’s election was technically nonpartisan, although the runoff showdown drew familiar partisan divides: Rickenmann, a white man, drew broad support among conservatives, including the state Republican Party.

Devine, a Black woman, had backing from many of the area’s notable Democrats, including U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and former President Barack Obama.