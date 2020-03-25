Riverbanks Zoo closes, will offer ‘Z-Learning’ during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, but it will offer virtual learning opportunities.

Leaders with the zoo in Columbia said it will remain closed to the public through April 30th following guidelines from state and federal leaders to encourage social distancing and help slow the spread of coronavirus in the community.

“The Zoo and Garden is extremely grateful for the steadfast support of our members, guests and the community,” leaders said in a news release Wednesday morning. “The animals and plants at Riverbanks continue to receive the highest standards of care during this unprecedented time. Critical operations teams have been working diligently to provide vital care to our wildlife, habitats and infrastructure.”

While the site will be temporarily closed, Riverbanks said the community can still experience the zoo through Z-Learning.

The wild side of e-learning offers new opportunities to explore the Zoo and Garden while creating meaningful connections and inspiring action that will have a lasting impact on conservation.

You can join on Riverbanks Zoo’s Facebook page for Z-Learning each weekday at 10:00 a.m. EST.