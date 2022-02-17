Roads, broadband part of SC House’s $1.8B COVID relief plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House passed its own version of a plan to spend nearly $1.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The version the House passed 99-11 has just small differences from the proposal passed by the Senate the day before.

The House’s plan spends $800 million on repairing and rebuilding water and sewer systems, $100 million less than the Senate plan.

It also sets aside $400 million for expanding broadband internet into rural areas and gives $100 million to the Office of Resilience to fight flooding and buy land in areas that frequently flood.

That money is not in the Senate plan.

