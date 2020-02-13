Robert Boyles Jr. confirmed as DNR Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Senate has named Robert H. Boyles Jr. as the new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Director.

Boyles has served as interim director since May of 2019.

DNR Board Chair, Normal Pulliam, said that Boyle was “the unanimous choice of both the selection committee and the full board.”

Boyle has worked for DNR for 22 years, 17 of which he has spent on the senior leadership team.

In response to his confirmation, Boyle said in part: