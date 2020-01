LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WCBD) – Horry County Fire and Rescue (HCFR) teams responded to a roof collapse with entrapment on Thursday afternoon.

According to the HCFR Twitter page, crews responded to a structure on Big Barn Drive around 1:50 p.m.

HCFR was able to quickly remove two individuals from the structure. The victims were transported with what are believed to be non life threatening injuries.