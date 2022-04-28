LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Some drivers on Lady’s Island got quite the surprise traveling down Sams Point Road Thursday morning.

“Oh my God. What is going on?” said Kourtney Thomson, a local realtor, filming a bull trotting through traffic.

The animal appeared to take its time on the road walking in between cars, which made traffic more congested than typical.

Thomson was on her way to Beaufort Academy, a nearby private school, when she encountered the bull, she shared on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the school was placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution.

“We were notified of a loose bull near our campus, and we were on lockdown for no more than 15 minutes,” said Beaufort Academy’s Director of Communications and Marketing Lisa Gallagher in an email to WSAV NOW.

“We asked students to stay in their classrooms until the owner lassoed the bull,” Gallagher added. “All was safe and clear!”

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage told the Island Packet the bull had escaped from a pasture in the area.

Should you ever happen across some livestock roaming throughout the county, Beaufort County Animal Services also provides support. They can be reached at 843-255-5010.

Lady’s Island is a predominantly residential marine island located in Beaufort County, South Carolina.