MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Russell Fry (R) will become the U.S. Representative for District 7 after defeating Daryl Scott (D), according to the Associated Press

Fry is leading Scott approximately 61% to 39%.

Fry replaces Tom Rice (R), who was voted out in the primary election. Rice was one of 10 republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

