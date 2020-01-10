S.C. authorities searching for missing, endangered 95-year-old man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for a missing, endangered man.

According to SLED, 95-year-old Jesse Martin was last seen at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Martin is described as a white male with white hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” and 140 lbs.

Investigators say he may be driving a 2010 Honda Civic with S.C. tag BVG168.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.