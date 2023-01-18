COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A proposed law in South Carolina would hold individuals convicted of drunk driving financially responsible if they cause a crash resulting in the death of a child’s parent or guardian.

State Reps. Stewart Jones (R-Laurens) and Joe White (R-Newberry) introduced the legislation in the House Tuesday where it was referred to the Judiciary Committee.

The bill would require a person convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) or boating under the influence (BUI) resulting in the death of a parent to pay restitution in the form of child support to the victim’s family until the child is 18 years old.

The penalty would also apply to drivers convicted of reckless vehicular homicide that have at least one prior DUI conviction.

The convicted person would be required to pay an amount deemed “reasonable and necessary” by the court and would be based on several factors considered in typical child support cases.

If the individual is incarcerated and unable to pay, they will have up to one year after release to begin a payment plan.

A similar bill was introduced days before the end of last year’s legislative session but did not advance.