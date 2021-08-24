S.C. Comptroller to lead national group of statewide financial officials

South Carolina News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Comptroller Richard Eckstrom, CPA, was announced as the new president of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT).

The national group mobilizes high standards of government financial management; providing training and technical support to its membership; and monitors federal legislation and regulatory changes that affect state governments.

Eckstrom states that he will use his new role to continue supporting the importance of increased government transparency, accountability, and integrity.

