S.C. Department of Education to investigate Union Co. H.S. staff member, video

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Education will be investigating a Union County High School staff member following a video.

7 News reported Monday district members launched an internal investigation at the school about after a special needs student was videoed by a staff member.

The district released a statement Wednesday saying the student was a “regular education student” and that they were videoed for a possible news article.

The following is the full statement issued by the school system:

“Union County School District administration has investigated an allegation that a special needs student was videoed, and that video was shared via social media. Through the investigation, it has been discovered that no special education student was videoed. A regular education student was videoed, however, for a potential news article, but by all accounts, that video has not been shared. Even though the school had a signed media release for the student, the parents of the student should have been contacted as a courtesy. The administration has spoken with the mother of the student and she is satisfied with the investigation and how it has been handled.”

Union County School Board trustee Mike Cohen told 7 News Wednesday, “The head principal at the high school was suspended on Friday related to the video incident.” He also said the principal returned to work on the following Monday.

The Union County School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Union County Career and Technology Center.

Cohen told 7 News Thursday, “In the executive session, it was shared that a staff member and video taken by the staff member is now under investigation by the state department of education.”