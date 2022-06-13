CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Gas prices in South Carolina continue to break records surging by another 13.4 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.57 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

The survey found the cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.65 while the most expensive was $5.09, a difference of $1.44 per gallon.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.80 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, average South Carolina prices are the fifth cheapest in the nation behind Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents, averaging $5.01 per gallon today. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.