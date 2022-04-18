CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With each passing week, it is getting a little bit cheaper for South Carolina drivers to fill up their tanks as prices continue to drop after reaching near-record highs.

The price of gas has dropped by 1.8 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.70 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.12 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.26 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.33 per gallon.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents, averaging $4.06 per gallon today. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.