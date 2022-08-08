CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Drivers in South Carolina are continuing to see relief at the gas pump as prices fell for the eighth consecutive wek.

The state gas price fell by 12.3 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.56 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

South Carolina has the second cheapest gas prices in the nation behind Texas.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 61.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.13 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.62 per gallon.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less.”

De Haan explained that while he is “upbeat” the drop will continue for weeks to come, activity in the tropics could increase the risk of disruption.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents, averaging $4.01 per gallon today. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.