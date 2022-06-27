CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina drivers should continue to feel some relief at the pump as gas prices have declined for the second consecutive week.

The price of gas dropped by 11.1 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.39 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.58 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.46 per gallon, a difference of $1.57 per gallon.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

De Haan predicts gas prices may fall again by next week, welcome news for all motorists.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents, averaging $4.88 per gallon today. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.79 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.