CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is getting cheaper for South Carolina drivers to fill up their tanks as gas prices continue falling from near-record highs.

The price of gas has dropped by 10.2 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.72 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 34.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.29 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.”

De Haan predicts that the national average will fall under the $4 per gallon mark by next week.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents, averaging $4.10 per gallon today. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.25 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.