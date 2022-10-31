CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina drivers are filling up their tanks for less this Halloween as gas prices have dipped slightly for the third consecutive week.

The state gas price fell by 5.4 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.21 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.49 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents, averaging $3.72 per gallon today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes.”