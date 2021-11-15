S.C. gas prices down nearly 3 cents per gallon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of gas in South Carolina has fallen nearly 3 cents in the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.13. That is down 2.6 cents since last week based on a survey of 3,028 gas stations across the state by GasBuddy.

Still, the price of gas is 7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.24 higher per gallon than this time last year.

The survey found the cheapest gas in the state is $2.81 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon.

“As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Despite falling prices in the past two weeks, the national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.