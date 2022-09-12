CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As summer winds to a close, South Carolina drivers are filling up their tanks for less.

The state gas price fell by 8.7 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.26 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.86 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.89 per gallon.

“Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”





The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67 per gallon today. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.