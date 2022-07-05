CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina drivers should be feeling some relief at the pump as prices have dropped for the second consecutive week, this time by double digits.

The price of gas fell by 12.5 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.25 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 18.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.83 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.91 per gallon, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday.”

According to De Haan, Americans are spending about $100 million per day less on gas than they did when prices peaked a few weeks ago, welcome news for motorists across the country.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents, averaging $4.78 per gallon today. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.