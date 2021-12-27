S.C. gas prices fall 1.5 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After jumping nearly one cent ahead of Christmas, the price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has fallen 1.5 cents in the past week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $2.97 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 10.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.57 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $0.92 per gallon.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two-tenths of a penny.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon today. The national average is down 14.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.