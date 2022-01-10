S.C. gas prices fall 2.4 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After jumping nearly 4 cents ahead of the New Year, the price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has fallen 2.4 cents in the past week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $2.98 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are unchanged compared to a month ago and stand 89.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.68 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.39 per gallon, a difference of $0.71 per gallon.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon today. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands nearly $0.98 per gallon higher than a year ago.