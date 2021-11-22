S.C. gas prices fall 2.4 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas has dropped again, falling 2.4 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.11 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.77 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 92 cents per gallon.

“With oil prices plunging nearly $10 from the recent peak of $85 per barrel, motorists will start to see gas prices decline nationwide, just in time for Thanksgiving, and the decline could stretch for several weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today. The national average is up 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.

