S.C. gas prices fall 4 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped again, falling 4.0 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.07 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.76 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.03 per gallon.

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.