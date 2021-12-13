S.C. gas prices fall another 4 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped again, falling 4.0 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $2.98 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.61 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.91 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon today. The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago.