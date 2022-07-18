CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina motorists are feeling much-needed relief at the gas pump following a price drop for the fifth consecutive week.

The state gas price fell by 14.6 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.99 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

This marks the first time since May 7 that the state average dropped below $4 per gallon.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 51.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.53 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.26 per gallon.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week.”

De Haan predicts the national average could drop to $3.99 per gallon by mid-August barring unexpected disruptions or outages.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents, averaging $4.51 per gallon today. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.35 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.