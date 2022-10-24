CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Good news this week for South Carolina drivers as gas prices have continued trending downward for the second consecutive week.

The state gas price fell by 6.7 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.26 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 9.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.99 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.00 per gallon.

“With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents, averaging $3.77 per gallon today. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.