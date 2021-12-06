S.C. gas prices fall over 5 cents in past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped again, falling 5.3 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.02 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.12 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.58 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.11 per gallon.

“The downturn in average gas prices continued to gain momentum last week as oil prices remained at a hefty discount,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “This is largely due to continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon today. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.