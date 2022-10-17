CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Following two weeks of increases, the gas price in South Carolina was unchanged in the last week.

South Carolinians can still expect to pay $3.33 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 26.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.09 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.66 per gallon.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed.”

De Haan noted that while cooling oil prices will likely slow increases nationwide, the low inventories of diesel and heating oil could push prices for those two products higher.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.