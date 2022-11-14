CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The cost of gas in South Carolina saw a slight bump over the last week as motorists prepared to hit the roads for holiday travel.

The state gas price rose by 1.8 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.26 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.98 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.01 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents, averaging $3.76 per gallon today. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week.”

De Haan added that while prices are expected to continue declining nationwide in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, they will still be the highest Thanksgiving Day prices on record.

The national average price of diesel rose by 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon