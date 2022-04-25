CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After weeks of decline, the price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has gone up by about a nickel.

The price of gas has risen by 5.6 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.75 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 15.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.18 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.46 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $0.83 per gallon.

“Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens – something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents, averaging $4.11 per gallon today. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.