CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Filling up the gas tank will not cost South Carolinians more than it did last week, but average prices in the state are still holding well above $4 per gallon.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.16 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 46.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.31 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.65 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.

“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon. Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season.”



The national average price of gasoline was also unchanged, averaging $4.46 per gallon today. The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.43 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.