S.C. gas prices rise 0.4 cents in past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 0.4 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can still expect to pay $3.00 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $0.85 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.74 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $0.75 per gallon.

“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil-producing nations,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon today. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.