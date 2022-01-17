S.C. gas prices rise 1 cent in past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 1.0 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can still expect to pay $3.00 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $0.85 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.19 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon today. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.