S.C. gas prices rise 3 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 3.2 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.29 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 29.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.91 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns.”

De Haan adds that the country is just weeks away from the start of the traditional spring surge in gas prices that is brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries, and increased demand.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is up 20.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.