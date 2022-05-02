CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the month of May kicks off, South Carolina gas prices are climbing for the second consecutive week.

The price of gas has risen by 6.6 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.82 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.22 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.46 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $0.83 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents, averaging $4.17 per gallon today. The national average is down 1.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.