S.C. gas prices rise more than 9 cents in past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 9.4 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.25 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.79 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.91 per gallon, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump.”

De Haan added that cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries which may have contributed to the rise in prices.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon today. The national average is up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.