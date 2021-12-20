S.C. gas prices rise nearly 1 cent in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 0.9 cents since last week, but the average price at the pump remains the same.

South Carolinians can still expect to pay $2.98 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.57 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.02 per gallon.

“The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today. The national average is down 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.