S.C. gas prices rise nearly 7 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has risen 6.9 cents since last week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.07 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.49 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.91 per gallon, a difference of $1.42 per gallon.

“With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon today. The national average is up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.