S.C. gas prices rose nearly 4 cents last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose 3.7 cents last week.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.01 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.63 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of $0.96 per gallon.

“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon today. The national average is down 9.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.