CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As November kicks off, the price of gas in South Carolina saw a slight uptick for the first time in several weeks.

The state gas price rose by 3.5 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.25 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.93 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents, averaging $3.78 per gallon today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more.”