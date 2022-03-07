CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina continues to soar, climbing 40 cents in the past week.

South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.86 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

According to AAA, SC gas prices have reached their highest level since September 2008.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 68.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.37 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $2.10 cents per gallon.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

DeHaan predicts that the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and could see a national average of $4.50 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon today. The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.