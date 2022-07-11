CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More relief for South Carolina drivers as average gas prices in the state have dropped by double digits for the second consecutive week.

The price of gas fell by 12.1 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.14 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

The Palmetto State has the lowest gas prices in the nation followed by Georgia and Mississippi.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 44.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.29 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.70 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.29 per gallon.

The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet – we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents, averaging $4.66 per gallon today. The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.