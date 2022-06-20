CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina drivers should see some relief at the pump this week as gas prices have taken a slight dip.

The price of gas has dropped by 7.2 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.50 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 21.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.74 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.65 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.95 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear.”

De Haan predicted the national average could fall another 15 to 30 cents by July 4.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents, averaging $4.97 per gallon today. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.