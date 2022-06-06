CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Rising gas prices show no signs of slowing down in South Carolina as the state average jumped by 22.4 cents in the last week.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.43 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

The survey found the cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.65 while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.34 per gallon.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 47.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.65 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, average South Carolina prices are the seventh cheapest in the nation behind Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, and Lousiana.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents, averaging $4.85 per gallon today. The national average is up 56.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.