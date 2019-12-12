S.C. Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fatal collision in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision in Florence that left 2 dead at the scene and 2 hospitalized.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, the accident occurred Wednesday around 5:25pm on Papermill Road near Timberwood Road.

SCHP reported that only one unit was involved.

There were 4 individuals in the vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Papermill road, when the driver ran off the road and the vehicle overturned several times, according to SCHP.

SCHP said that no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, and all passengers were ejected during the crash.

It is unknown at the time who was driving the vehicle.

SCHP, along with the SCHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is working to learn more about the cause of the accident.