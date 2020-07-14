S.C. hospitals struggle with staffing as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina hospital administrators have told Sen. Lindsey Graham that they remain short-staffed and low on testing supplies in their fight against COVID-19.

Graham said he would push for support for hospitals and schools in the next phase of federal relief for Americans affected by the pandemic.

Graham stressed that South Carolinians needed to wear masks in public and practice social distancing for the sake of health care workers on the front lines.

The state saw its second-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as health officials reported 2,205 confirmed cases and 23 additional deaths.

South Carolina has now tallied 60,220 total cases and 984 deaths since March.